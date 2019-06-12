Since the time he announced his retirement tributes have been pouring in for Yuvraj Singh on various social media platforms. It just goes to show that the elegant all-rounder and the man of the series in the 2011 50 overs World Cup was genuinely liked by all. Virtually the whos who of Indian sports have wished Yuvraj a happy and successful future after retirement, other than lauding his performances.

However, cricketers from the other side of the Wagah border have also wished Yuvi well. One such message came from the fiery Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar who made a special video to bid adieu to his ‘special friend’ Yuvraj.

“Yuvraj is a rockstar, a match-winner and a very good friend. When I saw him in 2003 in the World Cup match at Centurion, he played a very good knock and I always found him an elegant batsman. He’s a Punjabi and speaks our language,” Akhtar said in the video.

“I remember that he used to play very fluently. Yuvi always knew a lot about cricket. Yuvraj has done wonders for his nation. He was an integral part of India’s 2011 World Cup triumph and his six 6’s against Stuart Broad was unbelievable. He is a very patriotic Indian and he was always a match-winner. I wish him all the best of luck for everything in the future,” the former Pakistan fast bowler added.

In response to the video, Yuvraj tweeted, “Thanks payan for your lovely wishes. Trust me Every time u ran into bowl at me it was terrifying! Had to gather a lot of courage to face u. We had some great battles will always cherish those moments @shoaib100mph (sic).”

Agencies