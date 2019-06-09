After marriage, children represent the symbol of love. But, there were days when newborns were considered useless. They were killed and thrown in dustbins. Shocked! So are we.

You might think it to be strange, but it is true. In early periods, Romans followed this bone-chilling practice. It is believed that post delivery the infant would placed at his father’s feet. If the father picked up the child, it symbolized that he was taking responsibility for the child’s upbringing and education.

If the father refused to pick up the child, it would be thrown in the garbage dumps. Such children may die in the dumps or some roman citizen could pick the child from the dumps and raise it as a slave.

However, with time, the inhumane practice has come to an end.