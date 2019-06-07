Mumbai: After wrapping the Dubai schedule of Remo D’Souza’s ‘Street Dancer 3D’, Shraddha Kapoor flew off to Turkey for a shoot. She took to Instagram to share sneak-peeks of her trip.

The first picture, taken from her flight, is captioned: “Touchdown Antalya.”

In another picture, Rohan can be seen busy clicking away with his camera.

Rumours of Shraddha and Rohan’s romance have been doing the rounds for years. In fact, if reports are to be believed, the couple was planning to tie the knot in 2020.

Shraddha and Rohan have been good friends for a year but they never admitted their relationship in public.

Earlier, Rohan had refuted the rumour of dating the actress.

However, Shraddha’s father Shakti Kapoor rubbished the rumours and said: “Shraddha has no plans of marrying anyone for the coming 4-5 years. All this is crap.”

When Shakti was asked about his daughter’s link-up with Rohan, he said, “Shraddha has been linked to many actors in the past. Yeh film industry hai bhaiya, link karne se kuch nahi hota (This is the film industry, nothing comes off from these rumours). His father, Rakesh (photographer), is a dear friend of mine. We all are family friends. My daughter tells me everything what is happening in her life. She will never marry without her parents’ consent.”

On professional front, Shraddha will be seen next alongside Prabhas in Sujeeth’s Saaho, which will hit the theatres on Independence Day (August 15) this year.