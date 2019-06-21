Ganjam: The abrupt halt of renovation work at the Bateshwar shrine near Kantigarh village in Ganjam block has angered devotees and visitors, a report said.

Renovation work was taken up at the shrine after a team from the World Bank visited the site and sanctioned Rs 1,2,46,000. Work was moving at a snail’s pace when it suddenly stopped one-and-a-half years ago.

This led to resentment among the residents of six nearby villages and they are planning to visit Bhubaneswar to talk to the Project Director of the coastal management unit regarding the issue.

The shrine nestling amid dense casuarina forests facing the Bay of Bengal is thronged by devotees throughout the year. People visit this temple to have darshan of the deity and spend time on the beach.

The crowd swells on the Sankranti day of every month as devotees who are on penance visit the temple and make offerings to the Lord.

Renovation was taken up after residents noticed the poor condition of the temple and informed the Temple Managing Committee.

The Temple Managing Committee consists of villagers from six adjoining villages. The state government sought the help of the World Bank and a team visited the temple and took stock of its condition May 16, 2016. Later, renovation work was taken up with funds sanctioned by the World Bank.

Pitambar Swain, President of the Temple Managing Committee, said a delegation from the temple will visit Bhubaneswar soon, and hold talks about the pending work at the temple with the Project Director of the coastal management unit.

PNN