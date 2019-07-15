Mumbai: Shruti Hassan spoke about getting trolled on health issues and how it used to affect her earlier.

Daughter of Kamal Haasan, Shruti has faced the wrath of social media junkies when she was criticised for her weight. Although she managed to overcome the critical phase, she was deeply hurt by the negative comments.

Talking to a leading daily, Shruti said, “Honestly, I have not been mocked down recently, but there are a lot of people who say ‘oh she is getting married’, ‘she has become fat’, all of this. At that point, it really hurts, because I knew I had health issues.

“I knew that I have never ever taken enough time in 10 years to take care of myself, and every human being deserves that. I needed some love and silence and self-introspection to really be me.”

Shruti was earlier in the news for her break-up with beau Michael Corsale, who had announced their split on social media. She was last seen in ‘Behen Hogi Teri’ opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Talking about her break from Hindi films, Shruti added, “The reality is that right now, I have taken a break for a year. Maybe I will slowly tap into Bollywood, because right now I am doing other things. Currently, I am focused on the films that I am doing in Tamil and Telugu, and music. If something interesting comes up in Bollywood, then I will definitely do it.”