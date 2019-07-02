Ever since Sidharth Malhotra parted ways with his ‘SOTY’ co-star Alia Bhatt, a lot has been written about his love life. From Jacqueline Fernandez to Tara Sutaria, many leading ladies have been linked-up with him. And the latest to join the bandwagon is Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani.

However, Sidharth rubbished the link-up rumours saying that the two are “lovely friends.” At the Jabariya Jodi trailer launch, Sidharth was asked about dating rumours with Kiara Advani.

Sidharth not only refuted the rumours but also revealed that Kiara often makes fun of the articles on their link-up. He added that they are lovely friends and co-stars in Shershaah.

Recently, Kiara Advani also maintained that she is ‘very much single.’ When asked how she deals with link-up rumours, she told a website, “They are rumours only. That’s the truth.”

On the work front, Kiara and Sidharth will share screen space in Shershaah. A film based on the inspiring story of Captain Vikram Batra, an Indian Army officer, who was martyred in the Kargil War at the age of 24.