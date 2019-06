Baripada: Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) and National Park in Mayurbhanj district will remain closed for tourists from June 16 due to the rainy season.

The sanctuary will reopen November 1. Tourists will be deprived of watching the rich biodiversity of the sanctuary for about four and a half months.

Notably, the sanctuary, spread over 2750 sq/km is home to 42 species of mammals, 1,077 species of flora, 242 bird species and 30 species of reptiles.

PNN