Baripada: The Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district will remain closed to tourists from June 16 in view of the monsoons, officials said Monday.

The date of reopening of the STR and sanctuary will be notified later after the monsoon ends, a press release issued by STR authorities said.

The closure of the tiger reserve from mid June to October end every year is a routine affair as road communication gets disrupted due to rains.

The STR attracts thousands of domestic as well as international tourists with its varied flora and fauna along with breathtaking waterfalls and vast species of wildlife.

STR is globally acclaimed for being home to the Melanistic Royal Bengal Tiger, sources said.

PTI