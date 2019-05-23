New Delhi: For some women, pregnancy brings a healthy glow but for others it may bring many skin issues like temporary acne break-outs, itchy skin and pigmentation. Have healthy and nutritious food and exercise in moderation to battle it, say experts.

Malika Sadani, Founder and CEO, The Moms Co. and Aditi Shelar, Nutritionist, Revofit and Hello Green, have shared tips to maintain a healthy body and baby during pregnancy:

Healthy, nutritious food: Take special care of what you are eating and follow a healthy diet chart comprising green leafy fruits and vegetables, low fat dairy, nuts and seeds and pulses. Steer clear of alcohol, excess salt and sugar as they rob the natural moisture of your skin. Try and find healthier substitutes for your food cravings.

Hydration: If you become intolerant to the taste of water, please make sure you are consuming liquids in other forms like coconut water and soups. You can also substitute water with green tea. Packed with antioxidants, it is excellent for skin repair and keeps weight gain in check. So, make sure you are drinking enough fluids to maintain healthy and blemish-free skin during pregnancy.

Exercise in moderation: Although you cannot indulge in extensive workout plans, moderate exercise is crucial during pregnancy. Indulge in a brisk 30-minute walk, swimming, indoor stationary cycling or ask your doctor to prescribe yoga postures suitable for pregnancy.

* Consume food rich in Omega 3 fatty acids to tackle acne and pigmentation related issues. Food sources – walnuts, chia seed, flax seed and fish.

* Probiotics introduce good bacteria into the body to help clear dry patches. Probiotics can be sourced from Greek yogurt, curds, fermented milk products like yakult.

* Foods like tomatoes that are rich in antioxidant Lycopene that act as natural sun screen that helps block harmful ultra-violet rays.

* To prevent stretch marks, increase protein intake as it helps to strengthen elastic fibres in the skin.

* To manage morning sickness, consume small and frequent meals to avoid indigestion.

Start the day with natural dry carbohydrates like fruits, nuts and dry fruits. Incorporate spices like turmeric and cinnamon which help subside nausea.

* Avoid milk, oily and spicy food.

* Advance your dinner timings to keep a good time gap between dinner and sleep to prevent acid reflux which could cause nausea.

IANS