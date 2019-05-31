As public health officials like to say, “If type-II diabetes was an infectious disease, passed from one person to another, we would be in the midst of an epidemic.” This troublesome disease, caused largely due to lifestyle changes is also known as adult-onset diabetes. Worse, contrary to its name, a large number of younger folks are also getting affected by it.

Here are a few tricks to avoid this silent killer.

Exercise Regularly:

Performing physical activity on a regular basis may help prevent diabetes. Exercise increases the insulin sensitivity of your cells. So when you exercise, less insulin is required to keep your blood sugar levels under control. A study in people with pre-diabetes found that moderate-intensity exercise increased insulin sensitivity by 51% and high-intensity exercise increased it by 85%. However, this effect only occurred on workout days. The effects of work-out on this lifestyle disease are evident.

Lifestyle apart, diabetes is also caused by improper diet. So, it’s crucial to maintain a healthy lifestyle and a proper diet. Here are a few tips to control and choose the proper diet.

Ginger juice: You will need:½cup chopped lady finger and two tablespoon of ginger Juice. Put the mentioned quantities of ingredients in the blender and add some water. Grind them well to get a liquid. Then strain the liquid and you’ll get a clear juice. Drink this juice before breakfast daily. Continue this remedy for till you see the difference in your blood sugar.

Aloe Vera: Although aloe vera gel is better known as a home remedy for minor burns and other skin conditions, recent animal studies suggest that aloe vera gel may help people with diabetes. A Japanese study evaluated the effect of aloe vera gel on blood sugar. Researchers isolated a number of active phytosterol compounds from the gel that were found to reduce blood glucose and glycosylated hemoglobin levels.

Fish: Fish is rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, a type of fat that has been shown to help prevent diabetes by reducing inflammation in the body. Omega-3 fatty acids help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Low-fat dairy products: Dairy products are typically rich in calcium and protein, and low-fat versions contain low levels of saturated fat.

Olive oil: Olive oil is filled with monounsaturated fatty acids. These fats are crucial in preventing diabetes as they help your body control blood sugar more effectively.

Whole grains: Refined grains, like white bread, crackers, and cookies, can increase your risk of diabetes, while whole grains like wheat bread, quinoa, and brown rice do the exact opposite.

If you like to try a natural treatment in addition to standard treatment, be sure do so only under the close supervision of your physician. If diabetes is not properly controlled, the consequences can be life-threatening. Also, inform your physician about any herbs, supplements, or natural treatments you are using, because some may interact with the medications you are taking and result in hypoglycemia unless properly coordinated.