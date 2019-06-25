Essential Precautionary Tips For Monsoon:
- Follow a healthy diet: Diseases in the rainy season are mostly water-borne so make sure you only drink water that is filtered or boiled. Preferably avoid raw vegetables and salads unless they are consumed at home where you can wash and clean them thoroughly.
- Drink enough water: Do not compensate your liquid intake with carbonated, caffeinated, and alcoholic drinks and beverages as the preservatives and sugars in them act as diuretics. Herbal teas with antibacterial properties are a good idea.
- Avoid walking in the rain: Walking in rain water makes you prone to a host of viral diseases such as leptospirosis and can also cause numerous fungal infections at the feet and nails. Also, if your feet get wet, dry them immediately and do not stay in wet socks or shoes. Diabetics especially must take extra care and avoid walking barefoot as the ground is rife with all kinds of germs. If your clothes get wet, do not sit in an AC environment or change them immediately.
- Keep clear of damp indoors:Damp walls are home to fungus growth and an absolute no-no if you suffer from asthma or any other breathing problems.
- Don’t leave home without a mosquito repellent: Accumulated water is a breeding ground for insects and the monsoons are party time for malaria. Always wear or carry a mosquito repellent.
