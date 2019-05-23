Singapore: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong congratulated Thursday his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on his electoral victory and expressed hope that the two nations will fully realise the potential for enhanced cooperation, including in the fintech and digital space.

“Congratulations on your re-election. The strong mandate reflects the results of your first term and the consequent trust that the people of India repose in your leadership,” Lee said in a letter to Modi.

The bilateral ties, Lee said, between India and Singapore ‘are already very substantial, but we should do more to…fully realise the potential for enhanced cooperation, including in the fintech and digital space’.

Lee further said Singapore appreciates the ‘personal focus’ Modi has placed on developing the bilateral relationship. “Your steadfast support has helped to catalyse more extensive cooperation across many areas. The elevation of relations to a Strategic Partnership in 2015 boosted cooperation in defence, culture, and the people-to-people sector,” the Singapore PM informed.

Mohammed bin Zayed, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE’s Armed Forces also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his election victory. He said he is looking forward to working with Modi to deepen the strong bilateral ties.

“I was pleased to talk to my dear friend Narendra Modi, India’s PM, over the phone to congratulate him on his party’s election win,” said Mohammed, colloquially known as ‘MbZ’. “We look forward to working together to deepen our strong bilateral ties. The UAE wishes India & its friendly people more development & prosperity,” added ‘MbZ’.

