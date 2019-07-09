Lathore: The Hatapada government upper primary school here under Khaprakhol block of Bolangir district is functioning with only one classroom despite having as many as 92 students and accommodating five batches from class-I to V.

The school, established in the year 1979, is a hub of never-ending issues. Apart from adequate space and infrastructure for separate classrooms, it doesn’t even have proper toilet facilities and mid-day meals get prepared under risky conditions.

According to a source, the students here are made to sit on the floor owing to lack of chairs and tables. These apart, the same room is also used as a store room to keep mid-day meal articles. Further, owing to the lack of a separate office room, the classroom serves as office room as well.

Even though Coal India had got a toilet constructed for the school students and a water tank was set up, without water supply, this only toilet remains defunct.

A kitchen was constructed five years ago. However, even before the completion of the project, the roof caved in – speaking volumes about the quality of work. That said, the mid-day meals still get prepared here under risky conditions.

Fear of electrocution is also there to haunt students, teachers and parents all the year round with two unprotected transformers nearby and electric wires are drawn precariously close to the school. Reports of intermittent mild electric shocks are numerous – especially during the rainy season near the tube well area of the school.

Parents and school management committee have been taking the problems up with the concerned officials, but to no avail. A meeting involving the parents and the members of the management committee was convened January 9, 2016 and copies of the resolution were handed over to the district education officer, electricity department officials and local sarpanch among others. However, no one turned up to take stock of the situation.

Monday another meeting was convened where local sarpanch, chairman and members of school managing committee, along with the parents took part and discussed the challenges.

“With the administration not taking any step, who should be held responsible for any mishap happens,” asked a parent.

The union and the state government have launched scores of schemes to increase enrollment in government schools. However the schemes alone won’t work. Infrastructure should simultaneously be developed to attract students,” observed another parent.

Local residents alleged that the government is closing down schools alleging poor attendance turning the infrastructure there to no use. That said, in a school where more than 92 students are studying, the administration is yet to take any step to improve the infrastructure. They urged the administration to take immediate steps to solve the perennial issues of this school.

