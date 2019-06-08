Boula: People of Mauda in Sadha panchayat under Hatadihi block in Keonjhar are proud of Sisir Kumar Rout after he cracked into the NEET-2019 with 557 marks.

However, his case stands out, because he has not taken any coaching like many other students. He comes from a poor background.

Notably, results of the NEET (UG) – 2019 were announced by the National Testing Agency June 5.

Sisir is quite happy over his success at the NEET. He has been able to achieve this success by dint of his determination and perseverance.

He admitted that as the economic condition of his family was not sound enough to support for his coaching in an institute.

Despite his poverty, he was not broken. Rather, such adverse condition encouraged him to be determined for success in medical studies.

His father Gangadhar Rout works in a private company while her mother Sabita Rout is a house maker.

Anandapur MLA Bhagirathi Sethi congratulated him on his success.

PNN