Sambalpur: The divine marriage ritual of Lord Shiva with mother Parvati known as ‘sitalsasthi’ was completed in all the temples of the city and suburbs with much fanfare Friday night.

Thousands of devotees waited for long hours to have a glimpse of the ‘Jugal Murti’ and seek their blessings for the wellbeing of their families and the entire universe.

The entire Sambalpur city wore a festive look last night with the entire area decorated with lights. Band, music, Baraat, dance, cultural troupes participated in the marriage procession of the Lord Shiva.

Lord Hanuman, Sakshi Gopinath, and other Gods of different temples accompanied Mahadev in his marriage procession joined by senior people of the every locality.

The rituals of marriage ceremony was performed as per the Hindu customs and traditions. ‘Hasta Ganthi’ to dowry, everything was in the marriage similar to rituals performed in case of the marriage in Hindu community.

Sitalsasthi is treated as harbinger of rain in Sambalpur and the neighborhood. The rain normally starts after this festival marking the beginning of agricultural season.

After the end of the marriage last night, the devotees now await the home coming procession where thousands of artists from different parts of the country will be divided into several groups and perform.

The people will also get the rare Darshan of the ‘Jugal Murty’ from the well decorated chariots and pray for their blessings.

People who performed the marriage as father and mother of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati consider it as their luck and believe that it would bring them good fortune.

“We worship Goddess Parvati as Jagat Janani (mother of the universe). But getting her as our daughter and getting her married to Lord Shiva is the unique but indescribable experience in our family,” they said.

(UNI)