There has always been a cold war between sports persons and journalists. In a role of critic, journalists often end up offending sportspersons and the relationships sour. Here we will list the players who finally married journalists.

Javagal Srinath

The former India fast bowler’s first marriage ended in a divorce. Having recovered the break-up, Srinath married journalist Madhavi Patravali in 2007. Madhavi has been working for an English daily as copy-editor on the desk. They tied the knot December 13, 2007 in Mysore. The function was a private affair attended by family and close pals.

Stuart Binny

The Indian television anchor is a common face for several sports shows. While being anchor she fell in love with former India all-rounder Stuart Binny, The duo got married in September 2012. She kicked off her career with football shows and later moved on to cricket.

Martin Guptill

New Zealand’s 2015 ICC World Cup hero Martin Guptill fell in love with Laura McGoldrick, a journalist working with Sky Sports New Zealand. They first met during an interview and got married in Auckland September 13, 2014.

MorneMorkel

The lanky South African pacer was fierce on the field, but not so much off it. The Proteas married a television reporter Roz Kelly, who works for Channel Nine, in December 2014. The duo tied the knot at Zorgvliet wine estate, near Stellenbosch. The function saw the presence of many South African stars.

Imran Khan

The former Pakistan captain, who is now the Prime Minister of the country, married Reham Khan, who was a BBC presenter. They tied the knot in January 2015 and got divorced within 10 months. The 46-year-old television presenter was 20 years younger to Imran.

Shaun Marsh

The Australian opener is the elder son of former Australian stalwart Geoff March. Shaun married Rebecca O’Donovan, a journalist with Australia’s Channel 7. She is also a former Miss Universe. They got married in Shaun’s hometown Perth.