Belpahar: Angry villagers of Limatikira village under Belpahar police limits in Jharsuguda district roughed up six persons — including a woman – accusing them of practicing black magic for gaining hidden treasure and for allegedly planning to sacrifice a child for success of their mission.

All six of them were later handed over to the police. The incident occurred Wednesday night.

The detained persons have been identified as a priest from Sindurpank Badipali village in Sambalpur district, one each from Banjari, Ghichamura, Rajpur Kantapali villages and a couple of Gumadera village.

Police are interrogating them.

Sources said, these six people were performing some rituals at a deserted and dilapidated house at the end of Limatikira village. At that time, a word went around that a child was being sacrificed there.

Irate villagers gheraoed the house, overpowered the persons and roughed them up.

Police suspect the priest being polio afflicted man could have been mistaken as a child.

Further investigation into the issue is going on.

