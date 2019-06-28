Malkangiri: More than six motor cycles were reduced to ashes after a fire broke out on the premises of municipality office here Friday.

Sources said there were some bikes parked close to an eatery in the municipality campus. One of the gas cylinders at the eatery however, developed a snag and started leaking and immediately caught fire.

In no time the fire spread and engulfed the bikes giving no chance to the owners to save the two wheelers.

After being informed fighting personnel reached the spot and tamed the flame. While there has been no casualty, the loss of property is yet to be assessed, sources said.

PNN