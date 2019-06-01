Patna: In a strange incident, a family was left terrified after they found the size of a bottle gourd, that was kept inside a fridge, grow overnight. The incident has become the talk of the town here.

The bizarre incident has been reported from a lawyer’s house in Bihar’s Patna. Frightened, the lawyer’s wife insisted on leaving the house, thinking it was haunted and ghosts lived there. She believed that the ghosts were behind the mysterious increase in size.

However, the matter was solved after the intervention of the neighbours.

According to sources, the lawyer had bought a gourd for dinner. While his wife cooked half the gourd for the dish she was making that night, she kept the remaining piece in a fridge.

The next morning, however, she was horrified to see the gourd increase in size.

The family initially believed it to be the antics of a ghost that lived in their house. The argument was especially true for the house lady – who was hell-bent on leaving her house. The lawyer himself was a little perplexed by the curious case. The evidence in the refrigerator made him believe his wife.

As it took two to tango, the poor couple approached their neighbors to tell their tale and that’s when someone with some education and a little presence of mind pointed to the use of steroids.

The farmer might have used injection to increase the size of the gourd. Usually they do inject steroids and hormones to increase the size of their crop and make more money. This could have been the case, he argued.

The argument made sense to the advocate and the family took the final verdict to continue living in their house, according to latest reports. There wasn’t any ghost in the house, it was learnt.