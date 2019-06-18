Hyderabad: after the stupendous success of magnum opus ‘Baahubali’ and ‘KGF’, the South film industry is now ruling over the box office. Actors and actresses down South after considered ‘Gods; by their fans who adore them and go to an extent to even worship them.

Many fans have even built temples in the names of their favourite stars. Here’s a list of few South Indian actresses who are taking their fans gaga with their looks but still unmarried.

Shruti Haasan – The daughter of actor Kamal Haasan and Sarika born January 28 1986 and is widely recognised for her work in the movies like ‘Gabbar Singh’, ‘Balupu’, ‘Puli’ and ‘Srimanthudu’. Along with Hindi film industry, Shruti is also quite active in South. Currently, she is single and seems like she has no plans of getting married soon.

Anushka Shetty – Devsena, Anushka is 35 and also was voted as “Hyderabad’s Most Desirable Woman of 2015” is still unmarried. She started her career with the film ‘Super’ in ‘2005’. Anushka has movies like ‘Baahubali’, ‘Vikramakudu’ (2006), ‘Don’ (2007), ‘King’ (2008), ‘Sarovaram’ (2008), ‘Badla’ (2009), Arundhati (2009), ‘Ragda’ (2010), Vedam (2010), Rudram Devi (2015) and Singham-2 to her credit.

Kajal Agarwal – She is one of the most established South Indian actresses in the industry, and has been nominated for Filmfare Awards South four times. The 2009 historical fiction Telugu film Magadheera marked a turning point in her career, earning her critical acclaim.

Trisha Krishnan – This actress has established herself as one of the leading actresses in the South Film Industry. In 2015, she got engaged to Varun Manian, a Chennai based businessman, but soon they ended their engagement. Trisha Krishnan, who has been working with Akshay Kumar, charges around Rs 1 crore for every movie.