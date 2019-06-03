Mumbai: Tum Bin 2 fame Neha Sharma will be next seen in ‘Taish’ that will be directed by Bejoy Nambiar. It will be a revenge drama and will star actors including Jim Sarbh, Amit Sadh, Neha Sharma and Harshvardhan Rane.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the news of confirmation through a tweet on his account. The film will be completely shot in the UK starting from the month of July.Taishwill be bankrolled by Bejoy and Nishant Pitti.

ANNOUNCEMENT… Jim Sarbh, Amit Sadh, Harshvardhan Rane and Neha Sharma… Director Bejoy Nambiar’s next venture is a revenge drama… Titled #Taish… Will be filmed entirely in #UK from July 2019 onwards… Produced by Nishant Pitti and Bejoy Nambiar. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2019

While Amit Sadh was last seen in Akshay Kumar starrerGold,actress Neha Sharma had worked with Bejoy in the Malayalam filmSolo(2018). Even as the film’s shooting is yet to progress, Neha Sharma is keeping her fans updated by posting pictures on her Instagram account.

