Puri: Amidst opposition from several quarters, Shri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Tuesday took a U-turn on its earlier stand of bidding telecast rights for upcoming Rath Yatra scheduled to be held here July 4.

The temple administration has decided in favour of allowing all the interested television channels to broadcast the festival following its change of heart Tuesday.

That said, the move comes with its strings attached – the precise details of which is yet to be known.

“The administration has decided to levy a fee from the broadcasters if they telecast the Rath Yatra with commercial advertisements in between the programme. However, there would be no such fee for those who telecast it without any advertisements,” said SJTA chief administrator Pradipta Mohapatra without explaining the precise fee structure and how it would be enforced.

Mohapatra further explained that the bidding process was initiated this year to raise funds for temple. He rued thateven though the television channels earn a decent revenue from sponsors during the festival, none of that comes to the temple fund.

It may be mentioned here that the fresh SJTA decision today comes a day after a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Orissa High Court and was severely criticised by temple servitors. A similar move to monetise the festival back in 2011 had to be shelved owing to vehement to protests by servitors and devotees alike.

The Rath Yatra is scheduled to begin July 4 and will culminate with the Suna Besha July 12.