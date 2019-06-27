Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has laid down a set of rules for servitors and Srimandir employees to ensure smooth organisation of the upcoming Rath Yatra.

The temple administration has threatened to take stern action against servitors and employees for any violation of rules.

As per the rules, altogether 210 servitors and temple employees would be allowed to travel on the three chariots during the Rath Yatra.

Altogether 80 servitors and temple employees can travel on the Nandighosa chariot of Lord Jagannath while 70 servitors and temple staff can climb on to the Taladhwaja chariot of Lord Balabhadra. A total of 60 servitors and employees would be allowed to perch on the Darpadalan chariot of Devi Subhadra.

“Many unauthorised people used to climb on to the three chariots during Car Festival. This unauthorised entry usually causes overcrowding on chariots. This year, it has been decided that only 210 servitors and temple employees can travel on the chariots. No unauthorised person would be allowed to climb the chariot,” said an official of the SJTA.

Similarly, the temple administration has put restrictions on the entry of Ghantua servitors to the three chariots. According to the rules, a chariot would get two Ghantua servitors for every wheel.

Now, only 32 Ghantua servitors can beat cymbals on the Nandighosa chariot while the number would be 28 for Taladhwaja chariot and 24 for Darpadalan chariot. “Altogether 84 Ghantua servitors can beat cymbals on the three chariots during Rath Yatra. They cannot climb to the chariots before the performance of the Chherapanhara ritual by the Gajapati king,” said the official.

Besides, the temple administration has asked servitors and employees not to sit on the side fences of chariots.