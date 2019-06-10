BHUBANESWAR: Eminent social worker and lawyer Namrata Chadha inaugurated a beauty salon, ENRICH, which was set up by Bhubaneswar Ladies Circle – 12 in association with Gram Uthan, at Saheed Nagar here recently.

The initiative by BLC – 12 is a step towards helping deprived and marginalised women. Despite growing evidence of the positive outcomes of young women’s economic empowerment, they continue to experience unequal access to education and skills development and face barriers to securing decent employment and opportunities to thrive as entrepreneurs.

Investing in women’s economic empowerment and skill development is one of the most urgent and effective means to drive progress on gender equality, poverty eradication and inclusive economic growth. The facility will hence train young women in beauty care. It is a step towards their self-sufficiency and dignified living.

The entire salon was set up by BLC – 12 and handed over to Gram Utthan, an NGO. “This is a novel venture by BLC – 12. It is also a first-of-its-kind facility in the state of Odisha,” said Nancy Khimji, chairperson, BLC – 12.

In our daily lives, we come across many examples of training provided to under-privileged women. However, a more persistent problem is the lack of employment opportunities for such candidates. This renders their training useless.

This project attempts to overcome these challenges by providing skilled women with a readymade platform for earning. The noble initiative is a step in the right direction as women participation and empowerment are fundamental women’s rights which enable them to have control over their lives and put forth influence in society.