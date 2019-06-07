Bhubaneswar:Skipper Manpreet Singh led from the front scoring a brace, while Harmanpreet Singh scored the other as India struggled past Poland 3-1 in their second Pool A encounter here Friday night at the Kalinga Stadium.

The win which took India’s tally to six points virtually guaranteed them a place in the semis. It is highly unlikely that India will lose against Uzbekistan who have lost both their matches in the tournament. Poland’s entry to the last four-stage will depend on their encounter with Russia. However the Poles are in an advantageous position as they conceded only three goals against India while scoring one. The hosts had beaten Russia 10-0, Thursday.

After the Poles wasted a penalty corner in the first minute, the Indians should have gone ahead through a brilliant Manpreet-Mandeep Singh combo five minutes later but alert opposition defenders cleared the ball off the goalline. Another chance went to waste with Ramandeep Singh’s shot missing the mark by inches.

Resolute defensive work by the Poles made life difficult for the Indians. The hosts, however, got to back-to-back penalty corners midway into the quarter. Harmanpreet’s first shot was saved by the Polish goalie Maciej Pacanowski. However, there was a rebound off the second on which Manpreet pounced on to break the deadlock in the 21st minute.

However, the visitors equalised four minutes later through a Mateusz Hulboj field goal. He capitalised on defensive lapse to slot the ball past Indian custodian Krishan Pathak.

Their joy however was shortlived as India regained the lead a minute later. A combined move between Manpreet and Simranjeet down the middle saw the latter provide a lovely through ball for the Indian skipper who slotted the ball home.

The Indians came back with a new vigour in the third quarter and it paid rewards when Harmanpreet converted a penalty corner to make it 3-1.

But then the hosts were guilty of wasting a number of easy chances. Nilakanta Sharma’s phenomenal through ball was muffed up by young Gursahibjit Singh. Then Amit Rohidas set up Mandeep in association with Hardik Singh. However, Mandeep’s fierce hit only crashed into the side hoardings.

In the last quarter the Polish defence held firm against the Indians and denied them any scoring opportunities.

India play their final group game Monday against Uzbekistan.

PNN