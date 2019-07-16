Dhaka: Mashrafe Mortaza was named in the squad for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and will continue to lead the team, according to a Cricbuzz report.

As per reports in the Bangladesh media, the board gave a break to their World Cup star Shakib Al Hasan, who finished the competition with 606 runs and 11 wickets and Liton Das, who also had a decent outing in England and Wales scoring 184 runs in five matches.

Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in the latter’s backyard in three ODIs, which will be played July 26, July 28 and July 31 at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo.

The Squad:

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riad, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Sabbir Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin and Taijul Islam