Bargarh/ Sonepur: In two separate incidents in two separate districts, two men while asleep were attacked by miscreants. While one of the victims died, another one was critically injured.

In the first incident, unidentified miscreants shot a person dead while he was asleep on the terrace of his sister’s house at Jamurda village on the outskirts of Bargarh town police limits in this district late Sunday.

The deceased had been identified as Basant Pradhan, 50, a native of Bargaon village under Dhama police limits in Sambalpur district. Sources said Basant had been staying at one of his relative’s house at Jamurda for two years.

After having dinner, Basant had gone to rooftop to retire for the night due to sultry weather conditions. While he was fast asleep, three miscreants somehow reached the rooftop and shot Basant at point blank range.

As per reports, three unidentified miscreants barged into the house around 3 AM and fired at him before fleeing the house. He was immediately rushed to Burla-based VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) where the doctors declared him brought-dead.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the case. Preliminary investigation showed that the miscreants might have sneaked into the house with theft motive. A live bullet was also found from the spot, said police sources.

In another incident, a man was attacked by an unidentified miscreant with a sharp weapon while he was sleeping on the terrace of his house at Karnapali village under Birmaharajpur police limits in Sonepur district Sunday night.

The injured identified as Basudev Khandigiri was undergoing treatment at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in critical condition.

Sources said Basudev was sleeping on the terrace when a youth slit his throat with a knife and fled the scene. Hearing Basudev’s screams, his family members rushed to his rescue and admitted him to a hospital at Birmaharajpur. He was later shifted to VIMSAR after his health condition worsened. The reason behind the attack was to be ascertained. Police had initiated an inquiry into the incident.

PNN