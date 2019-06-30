Bhawanipatana: Even as the construction work of the Ret irrigation project in Narla area of Kalahandi is moving at a snail’s pace, many displaced people have not been rehabilitated. The tardy pace of work has led to cost escalation of the project to Rs 300 crore.

Reports said, the work was undertaken at a cost of Rs 67.40 crore at Kutupadar on the bank of Ret River in 2004 and the project was supposed to be completed in 2013.

The state-owned OCC was given the work, but locals alleged its quality is being compromised as the OCC is getting it done through petty contractors.

The project is aimed at irrigating land at Shantapur, Dharpur, Ghamal, Nishanpur, Godebandh, Ullikupa and Saria under Narla block and several other villages under Kesinga and Bhwanipatna blocks.

The inordinate delay has frustrated farmers in these areas who have pinned hopes on the project for development of agriculture. The government had reset its deadline in 2017. Even then, the project is nowhere near completion, locals lamented.

They also alleged that people in the affected villages have not been paid compensation for their land, homestead land and trees till date.

Another thing that leaves them worried is poor work. “We fear about possible collapse of the dam in future as the work has not been done properly,” locals rued.

They raised this issue last year. Hundreds of people, people’s representatives and SHGs had launched Ret Bachao Andolan. They demanded the government to ensure that the work is done quickly and properly.

