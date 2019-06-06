Nottingham: Former skipper Steve Smith 73 (103b, 7×4) held firm to script an amazing recovery for Australia against the West Indies in their World Cup encounter at Trent Bridge here, Thursday. Australia, who had been reduced to 79 for five ended on 288 all out in 49 overs thanks to Smith and some terrific power-hitting lower down the order by Nathan Colulter- Nile (92, 60b, 8×4, 4×6).

But Coulter-Nile’s innings was possible only because of the way Smith turned things around with a very judicious knock. He first put on 68 runs for the sixth wicket with wicket-keeper Alex Carey (45, 55b, 7×4). Then after Carey had been dismissed, Smith played second fiddle to Coulter-Nile as the latter went on a rampage. The two put on 102 runs for the seventh wicket to take the Aussies to a position of strength.

For the West Indies who opted to field, Carlos Brathwaite (3/67) was the most successful bowler. Oshane Thomas and Sheldon Cottrell shared four wickets among themselves.

Brief scores: Australia 288 in 49 overs (Nathan Coulter-Nile 92, Steve Smith 73, Carlos Brathwaite 3/67).

Agencies