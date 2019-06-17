Puri: The annual Snana Purnima rituals of the three deities Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath were performed amid tight security at the Jagannath temple here.

Thousands of devotees thronged to the pilgrim city to get a glimpse of their Gods who have, for the first time in a course of a year, come out of the sanctum sanctorum.

After completion of Mangalarpana ritual at 5AM, the deities were taken out in a procession, called ‘Dhadi Pahandi’ to the ‘Snana Mandap’, within the temple precinct.

The ‘Pahandi’ started with Lord Sudarshan at 5:20AM, followed by that of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath at 6AM, 6:20AM and 6:40AM respectively. Madan Mohan was placed on the altar at 8:20AM.

After routine rituals including Mangal Alati, Mailam, Tadaplagi, Adharpochha, Rosahoma and Suryapuja, servitors perform the bathing rituals by pouring scented water.

Lord Jagannath is ‘bathed’ with 33 pitchers of water, Lord Balabhadra with 30 pitchers, Devi Subhadra with 27 and Lord Sudarshan is bathed with 18 pitchers of water. These 108 pitchers of water are drawn from a well situated near the Sitala temple on the temple premises.

The next and one of the most important rituals is ‘Chhera Panhara’ performed by Gajapati king Dibyasingha Dev. Then the deities are dressed up in the Ganesha Besha and the Bhogalagi ritual is performed.

Lord Jagannath adorns the elephant attire to please his Maharashtrian devotees who worship Lord Ganesh.

As per the temple tradition, servitors would carry the deities in ‘Bahuda Pahandi’ to Anasara Gruha (asylum for sick) on the temple premises late in the night. It is believed that after the ritualistic bath the deities develop fever and spend another 15 days at the Anasara Gruha to recuperate. During this period, their darshan is denied.

During this period, the deities get a fresh coat of colours before their appearance ‘Naba Joubana Besha’, a day before the annual Car Festival.

Hence, the Snana Yatra marks the beginning of the annual Car Festival.

PNN