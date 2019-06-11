Nabarangpur: In a fresh case highlighting the carelessness of the authorities of residential schools, a Class-VI student of a girls’ residential school run by the ST and ST development, minorities and backward classes welfare department, was electrocuted after she came in contact with a live wire that had snapped Monday morning.

The incident was reported from the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhaya Balika Ashram, a girls’ residential school, at Majhiguda in Nabarangpur district. The deceased has been identified as Sneha Garada, 11.

The incident occurred while the girl was playing with her friends near the barbed wire fencing of the Ashram hostel. Sources said a live electricity wire was touching the barbed wire fencing of the residential school after falling from an electric pole.

Monday morning, when a wedding procession was being taken out on the road, Sneha came out and started dancing near the fencing. Later, she accidentally came in contact with the fence and fell on the ground.

Although Sneha was rushed to a nearby hospital, doctors declared her brought dead. The district child protection officer has confirmed the death.

“An electric wire had fallen near the fence. The girl accidentally came in contact with it while dancing near the barbed wire fencing,” her friend said.

Sneha’s family attributed her death to the negligence of the hostel authorities. They demanded compensation and action against the warden and principal.

Many electric wires are too old and are on the verge of snapping. However, officials are not bothered to replace them. They wait until something serious like this happens, a local said.

“It is fortunate that the marriage party did not come in contact with the electric wire. It could have been a very serious incident,” another person said, and demanded immediate replacement of the old electric wires.

PNN