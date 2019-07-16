Mumbai: Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan spent her Sunday afternoon with several celebrities, and is now facing social media flak because among her guest list was “Super 30” director Vikas Bahl, who was not long back cleared of sexual assault charges.

Farah’s guests for the Sunday feast included Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Diana Penty, Patralekhaa, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonu Sood, Ayush Sharma, Sania Mirza, Punit Sharma, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

“Little short of ‘Super 30’. Mother of all Sunday lunches,” she captioned a snapshot from the lunch. Hrithik shared the picture and wrote: “Farah Khan… little short of ‘Super 30’. mother of all Sunday lunches… Thank you farah, so much fun.”

Bahl’s presence in the party did not go well with several social media users, who took to the comment section to vent ire.

“Nice to see that Vikas Bahl is being given the ‘untouchable treatment’. I wonder if Sajid Khan is also being treated to family lunches and pampering,” a user wrote.

“After everything Vikas did, how could this bunch of people stand next to him?” another user commented. One simply wrote: “So much for #metoo movement.”

Bahl, who shot to fame as the director of “Queen”, was accused by a woman of sexual harassment during a trip to Goa in 2015. “Queen heroine Kangana Ranaut, as well as Bahl’s then partners Kashyap and Motwane, also spoke of his alleged misconduct.

Last month, Bahl was given a clean chit by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of Reliance Entertainment which probed the allegation of sexual misconduct made against him by a former employee of Phantom Films.