Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini and Minister of State (Finance) Anurag Thakur stunned onlookers Saturday morning when they were found sweeping the premises of the Parliament in a ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ initiative.

Former Hindi film superstar Malini, speaking about the cleanliness drive, said: “It is highly appreciable that the Speaker of the House took initiative to carry out ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, in Parliament premises. I will go back to Mathura next week and carry out this Abhiyan there as well.”

Hema Malini is no stranger to these stunts as she was snapped harvesting crops in Mathura a few weeks ago during peak election time.

#WATCH Delhi: BJP MPs including Minister of State (Finance) Anurag Thakur and Hema Malini take part in 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' in Parliament premises. pic.twitter.com/JJJ6IEd0bg — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019

A video of Hema Malini sweeping the floors with brooms inside the Parliament premises has gone viral on social media. Unsurprisingly, netizens reacted to the video in hilarious ways. Some were critical of her sweeping techniques while some just resorted to heavy trolling.

Check out some of the funniest reactions below:

That Hema Malini sweeping video reminded me of this chuckleworthy scene from QoS pic.twitter.com/lhM5t9KrDA — Bach. Reichenbach. (@Chittaranjan) July 13, 2019

Hema Malini trying not to Hurt the costly Road. #Respect 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/1wVBRdHbcH — BALA (@erbmjha) July 13, 2019

Perfect Autobiography of Hema Malini~ The Journey of Hema Malini- from Dream Girl to Drama Girl 👑 pic.twitter.com/6chTZCsvvs — ❤️MSDian Ananya 💛 (@Ananya18531677) July 13, 2019

Hema Malini that's a broom not Mayur Pankh https://t.co/AxJ980IlvP — Varsha (@nvvarsha) July 13, 2019

Hema Malini is me in group projects. https://t.co/PFujDqGmHP — Kehwe Kafka Beyi Kurfew (@anzar_wani) July 13, 2019

Following the release of this video, Hema Malini became the No.1 trend on Twitter in India.

Hema Malini recently announced her first Punjabi film as a producer called ‘Mitti – Virasat Babbaran Di’, which is slated to release August 23.

