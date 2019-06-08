London: Team India is in England for the 2019 ICC World Cup. Largely tipped to be one of the favourites, India comfortably beat South Africa in their opening game.

With depth in both bowling and batting departments, captain Virat Kohli and his men are on course to hunt down a third World Cup crown for India. And to augment that, soil from Kohli’s school ‘where he learnt to play cricket’ has been taken to England to bless him so that he can perform well in the tournament.

Star Sports’ official Twitter handle shared a tweet with an image of the soil encased inside a glass container on which ‘Vishal Bharti Public School, Delhi’, is engraved. The official handle even asked twitteratis to ‘send their blessings’ and share the tweet with Kohli fans.

“The soil from @imVkohli’s school, where he learnt to play cricket, is going to London to bless him. Reply with your blessings and wishes and share this post with five other Virat fans as #KingKohli hunts for the #CricketKaCrown #BlessingsFromHomeGround,” read the tweet.

The soil from @imVkohli's school, where he learnt to play cricket, is going to London to bless him. Reply with your blessings and wishes and share this post with five other Virat fans as #KingKohli hunts for the #CricketKaCrown.#BlessingsFromHomeGround pic.twitter.com/6fVpbmYfyQ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 7, 2019

This did not go down well with netizens who exploded on to the scene with their takes on this bizarre episode. Check the tweets below:

Kiska idea tha ye — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 7, 2019

Dhoni's insignia, Kohli's school soil, next what? Someone's toilet seat? https://t.co/7T2v4dJ2UO — Sambit Dash (@sambit_dash) June 8, 2019

Now we just need water from that one particular tap from which Rohit Sharma used to drink in school and the World Cup is definitely ours. https://t.co/VydKhC4N5v — Samiran Mishra (@scoutdesk) June 8, 2019

When a nation decides to dive into dark ages – Fail to see any hope, not at least in the near future! https://t.co/M76Z5gdXWB — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) June 7, 2019

Is this some kind of joke?? Does Virat needs this??

No not at all.. He is one of the best player in the world.. He can make India win this world cup.. This team needs love and support from its ppl..

Not any soil or memorablia to get into that nostalgic phase.. #iccworldcup2019 — Kalim.. (@289xi) June 8, 2019

Why only soil?? Send him even his mom's hand cooked food and also water from his house tap…🙄 Stop being superstitious @StarSportsIndia …Believe in the talent he posses and the hard work he does to be the best. — Shantanu Roy (@IamShantanuRoy) June 8, 2019

I am Sure Even Legend @imVkohli didn't agreed on this. He is already a class & a soil can't change this or his form :/#CWC19 https://t.co/bgI9Ktd5KX — Ham'ad Saheb 😎 (@hamadalisaheb) June 7, 2019

Seems to be directly from hindi movie,Virat Kohli will keep the soil in his pocket n with 20 to get off 3 balls, Kohli will remove the gloves n will rub the soil on his hands, that will ensure team wins with 3 balls to spare;-)#KingKohli #BlessingsFromHomeGround #CricketKaCrown https://t.co/M11Nph8EXV — Chachcha_tumhare (@chachhatumhare) June 8, 2019

In case India fails to qualify for semis then this soil should be poured on heads of @RaviShastriOfc and @imVkohli https://t.co/uqtS6vDEz6 — Inder Tiwana (@Cracking01) June 7, 2019

🥶

1. Sentence one has no co-relation with sentence two. 2. For this amazing idea @StarSportsIndia , pls post a pic of Kohli going around England with your bag of dirt 3. One tablespoon of soil has more organisms in it than there are people on earth — Raging Bull (@outRaging_Bull) June 7, 2019

India’s next take on Australia June 9.

PNN