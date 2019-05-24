There are many strange restaurants around the world famous for their uniquely weird features. Today, we are going to tell you about such eateries whose bizarre customs will intrigue you.

There is a restaurant in China which looks like a prison where customers get the feeling of being inside a jail cell. This unique restaurant is in the city of Tianjin and was opened in the year 2014.

There is unique restaurant in the capital of Latvia which has been completely designed like hospital. Here, the chef is dressed like doctor while waiters wear nurse outfits and customers are treated like patients.

Located in Taiwan’s Taipei city, this restaurant has been given a look of an airplane. Its name is A380. The interior of the restaurant mimics the inside of an airplane.

In West Hollywood, there is a restaurant named Opaque Cafe, where food is served in complete darkness. Many people enjoy this bizarre ambience and thus the restaurant sees steady business.

There is a restaurant in Moscow where waiters and bar tenders are twins. This weird surrounding attracts a lot of customers.

PNN/Agencies