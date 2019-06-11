San Francisco: Radicalisation in the digital era is not new, but now one of Twitter’s key executives has said that there’s ‘no doubt’ that social media content, in some cases, contributes to radicalisation.

Vijaya Gadde, Legal, Public Policy & Trust and Safety Lead at Twitter, said the organisation has policies in place to combat such content, the Vox has reported.

Currently, social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and others, are battling challenges as to how to deal with hate speech and disinformation on their respective platforms.

“I think there is content on Twitter and every (social media) platform that contributes to radicalisation, no doubt,” Vijaya Gadde was quoted as saying by the Vox.

Many have criticised the micro-blogging firm for moving too slowly, particularly in removing white supremacist content. Its progress has been slow, according to reports.

Twitter had said last month that it was conducting an in-house research to decide whether racism-promoting white supremacists should be allowed to stay on its platform.

While the app has had a troubled history with white supremacists on its platform, it wondered if open conversation would be more effective than bans.

The social media platform has also faced allegations in the past that it was biased against conservative voices.

In yet another attack on Twitter, US President Donald Trump on Sunday tweeted his support for conservative voices banned from the micro-blogging platform.

“Twitter should let the banned Conservative Voices back onto their platform, without restriction. It’s called Freedom of Speech, remember. You are making a Giant Mistake!” the US President had tweeted.

In early May, Trump came out in support of right-wing personalities, including conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and long-time Trump adviser Roger Stone.

(IANS)