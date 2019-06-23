Bargaon: The police have cracked the murder of Ranjit Salama, 46, who was found dead with his throat slit with an axe Thursday night.

The police arrested his son-in-law and nephew for the murder Saturday. The two confessed to have killed Ranjit in his sleep over a family feud. A case was registered and the two were produced in a court.

The arrested men are the deceased’s son-in-law, Bidyadhar Bag and nephew Sanjeev Salma, 32.

Ranjit’s daughter Sarojini was married to Bidyadhar. However, as Bidyadhar was a drunkard he would come home drunk often and create nuisance. This created problems in the family.

After getting information about his daughter’s plight, Ranjit warned his son-in-law to mend his ways or he would send his daughter to work in New Delhi.

Ranjit’s nephew Sanjeev had a fight with him over a land dispute. So, Sanjeev and Bidyadhar teamed up and decided to eliminate Ranjit. They went for a drinking session Thursday night.

The two then sneaked into Ranjit’s house while he was sleep and hacked him with an axe. While Bidyadhar was on the run after the incident, Sanjeev remained in the village and acted normal as if he knew nothing.

He even assisted the family during the final rites of Ranjit and remained close to the family to know police moves.

The police suspected Bidyadhar and arrested him from his village and he confessed to the crime. Based on that, the police arrested Sanjeev.

