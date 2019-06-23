Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh might be cooking up a storm at the box office, but the film has been slammed for glamourising misogyny. Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Kabir Singh tells the story of a medical student who goes down the path of self-destruction after a failed relationship.

While Shahid Kapoor fans are hailing the actor for his stellar performance, singer Sona Mohapatra has slammed him for portraying a role that is deep-rooted in misogyny and patriarchy. She questioned Shahid’s responsibility as an actor and called him a “creature of ambition.”

Have a look at her tweets:

Didn’t notice the deeply misogynistic & patriarchal narrative? Just intense acting? That is truly deeply disturbing. That you are the the chairperson of the @NCWIndia , makes me wonder about what we can hope for when it comes to women’s place in #India . 🔴 https://t.co/zxcLWVFuiO — SONA (@sonamohapatra) June 21, 2019

& how can we keep such deeply disturbing , dark & dangerous politics ‘aside’? Does the actor have no responsibility for choosing to play a part in a narrative that can set us back as a society? Is that all we have become? Creatures of ambition? #LetsTalk #India #KabirSingh https://t.co/UxUbWdOpAF — SONA (@sonamohapatra) June 21, 2019

Meanwhile, Kabir Singh is having a dream run in the box office and touted to be one of the most successful film in Shahid’s career. He will soon enter the 100 club for the first time as a solo star.

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor is yet to comment on Sona Mohapatra’s statement.