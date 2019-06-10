Mumbai: Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja turned a year older Sunday and the actress hosted a special Sunday brunch to celebrate her 34th birthday with friends and family.

Hindi film celebrities descended at her residence for the occasion. The ‘Neerja’ actress was seen in a silver dress as she celebrated her birthday by cutting the cake.

The party was attended by filmmaker Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Jhanvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Ananya Panday and many more.

Actress Malaika Arora arrived with filmmaker Karan Johar, she was sporting a traditional outfit. She was seen glowing in a beautiful, floral printed cream silk saree and a heavy choker.

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is rumoured to be dating Malaika, was seen in his signature casual outfit. He was wearing a pair of jeans and a shirt.

Newbie actress Janhvi Kapoor looked glamorous in a white short dress. Debutante of ‘SOTY 2’, actress Ananya Panday, arrived in a summer dress. Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor was also seen at the party.

Late Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi was also seen smiling and catching up with old friends and family members.

This is second party for Sonam Kapoor as she hosted another party last night at The Leela. The celebration was attended by the actress’s husband Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anupam Kher and more.

