Mumbai: Actress and fashionista Sonam K. Ahuja has 20 million followers on social media platform Instagram, and celebrated it with a love-filled message for her fans.

“Thank you so much to all 20 million of you, you fill my heart with so much love. Thank you Tribe,” Sonam posted on her social media accounts.

On this occasion she shared 3 photographs in a green off-shoulder dress by fashion designer Emilia Wickstead.

“Whaaat 20 million followers,” she captioned the first image.

On the second photograph, she wrote: “Trying to be cool but jumping inside because 20000000”, followed by a third picture which read: “Yes hello? I have a tribe of 20000000.”

She also shared a throwback photograph giving a glimpse of her family — father Anil Kapoor and her siblings Rhea and Harshvardhan.

On the work front, Sonam will next be seen in The Zoya Factor along with Dulquer Salmaan and Sanjay Kapoor. Based on a novel by Anuja Chauhan, the film is helmed by Abhishek Sharma and is slotted to release September 20. While we wait to see her sizzle on the big screen, it’s her fashion choices that has us hooked.

PNN/Agencies