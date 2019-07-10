Mumbai: Veteran actress Soni Razdan Wednesday took a stroll down memory lane, recalling her 1993 film ‘Gumrah’ and how she had no idea she was pregnant with Alia while shooting the film.

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, ‘Gumrah’ starred late Sridevi and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

“One of my favourite films and highly appreciated roles…I was pregnant with Alia at the time and didn’t know it yet. And did that scene where I smoked so many cigarettes,” Soni tweeted .

She also reminsiced working with Sridevi.

“It was a pleasure to act with the incredible Sridevi. Highly cherished memories,” Soni added.

Soni recently reacted to Zaira Wasim’s decision to quit films.

worth mentioning, Razdan started her career in English theatre with John Fowler’sThe Collectorand her Hindi stage career withBund Darvaze, Satyadev Dubey’s adaptation of Jean Paul Sartre’sNo Exit.

She also directed a film called Love Affair that was expected to be released in 2016, but did not. She acted in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi which also starred her daughter Alia in the lead role. This was the first time when she shared the screen with Alia where she played the character of Alia’s mother. She recently featured in a music video Yumbarzaloo along with Anisa Butt directed by Danish Renzu which was released on Zee Music Company

