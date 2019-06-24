Bargarh: In yet another incident of superstitious beliefs, a sorcerer was seen trying to resurrect a minor girl who died after being bitten by a snake at Tangaria village under Sadar block in this district Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Saptashila Bhoi. Interestingly, the unsuccessful attempt to resurrect the dead girl took place at the post-mortem room of Padampur sub-divisional hospital in Bargarh district.

According to sources, the minor girl hailing from Tangaria village was bitten by a venomous snake while she was asleep Saturday night. Hearing her screams, family members woke up and rushed her to the Padampur sub-divisional hospital late in night. However, the victim succumbed while undergoing treatment.

While grief loomed the hospital following the incident, the family members of the deceased girl could not take the death of the girl easily. So, they approached a sorcerer and asked him to revive the dead girl by using supernatural powers before the body was being taken for post-mortem.

Later, the sorcerer was seen chanting mantras and performing rituals to bring the dead girl back to life. However, the sorcerer failed to resurrect the girl, leaving the bereaved family members disappointed.

Such incidents of superstitious beliefs in government hospitals have become a matter of concern as it disturbs other patients.

PNN