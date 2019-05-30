Mumbai: Ananya Pandey, who made her debut in the Hindi film industry with ‘Student of the Year 2’ (SOTY2), will not be able to pursue higher education according to her father Chunky Pandey. During a recent interview Chunky said that Ananya will focus on her acting career right now.

He was responding to a question when he was asked about a post regarding Ananya’s education which had gone viral. In it, the actress said that she had applied and got admitted in a foreign university but left it after she was selected for her role in SOTY2.

Chunky said, “Yes, she had got admitted to two universities, but did not go because she got the film… I don’t think she will be going to the university now. She will be seriously pursuing acting as a career.”

Chunky also praised his daughter’s first on-screen performance. “I am so proud of her. She performed well. I was scared if she would be able to perform well or not… But she did a good job. I am happy about her achievement. She is an intelligent person. She has a long journey ahead,” he remarked.

On the work front, Chunky is gearing up for the release of his short film ‘Tap Tap’, one of the portions from the anthology ‘Shuruaat Ka Twist’.

