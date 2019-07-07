Manchester: South Africa helped India finish on top of the ICC World Cup league table as they defeated Australia by 10 runs in the last encounter of the pool here late Saturday evening. Going into the game, Australia had 14 points and they remained on that while India moved up to 15 points by virtue of their thumping win over Sri Lanka. The Men in Blue hence will not meet England in the semifinals, the team to who they had suffered their only defeat in the tournament so far. Instead, India will now take on New Zealand.

Faf du Plessiss (100, 94b, 7×4, 2×6) and Rassie van der Dussen (95, 97b, 4×4, 4×6) helped South Africa put on 325 for six in their 50 overs. David Warner (122, 115b, 15×4, 2×6) and Alex Carey (85, 69b, 11×4, 1×6) kept Australia in the hunt for some time. But once their 108-run partnership for the fifth wicket was broken, Australia’s back was against the wall. Kagiso Rabada (3/56) was the pick of the South African bowlers, but it was Imran Tahir (1/59), playing his last game in the 50 overs format, who had dealt Australia a major blow by dismissing skipper Aaron Finch (3) early on. Finch had he stayed longer could have certainly caused South Africa problems with his power hitting.

On a pitch, which was even and good for batting those that got in made the most of it. Even Van der Dussen, who had scored five runs in the first 25 balls he played, could make up the game and when he was dismissed in the last ball of the innings he had a strike rate of close to 100.

The result means that India will play New Zealand in the semifinals Tuesday, while traditional rivals England and Australia will clash in the other last four game Thursday.

Brief Scores: South Africa 325 for 6 (Faf du Plessis 100, Rassie van der Dussen 95, Nathan Lyon 2/53) beat Australia 315 all out in 49.5 overs (David Warner 122, Alex Carey 85, Kagiso Rabada 3/56) by 10 runs.

Points table

Team M W L N/R Points

India 9 7 1 1 15

Australia 9 7 2 0 14

England 9 6 3 0 12

New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11

