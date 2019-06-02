London: South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl in their World Cup tie against Bangladesh at the Kennington Oval here Sunday.

Hashim Amla, who was hit on the helmet by a bouncer in South Africa’s opening game against England, has been replaced by David Miller. The Proteas have also included Chris Morris in place of Dwaine Pretorius to strengthen their pace attack.

For Bangladesh, Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Rubel Hossain and Abu Jayed are not part of the playing XI.

After the toss, Faf du Plessis said: “We’ll have a bowl. Playing an extra seamer today and we would like to attack Bangladesh in the first 15 overs. We did really well to restrict a strong England batting line-up to 300ish, and we were one partnership away from a really close chase. Amla’s out, so Miller comes back in. Morris comes in as well. As I said, we will try to take advantage of the bounce on the wicket.

Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza said: “We are confident and had a good preparation. South Africa losing in the opener doesn’t matter. We have to play hard. It’s a good wicket to bat on. Tamim (Iqbal) is playing. Our top XI are playing.”

Playing XI:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis(captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman

IANS