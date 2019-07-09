Chennai: Oh! Baby actress Samantha Akkineni looked Greek goddess in white outfit. She recently shared on her Instagram that left her fans in awe.

Flaunting her white flowy dress with a crop top, she decided to reveal the tattoo which is her husband Naga Chaitanya’s name.

Sharing the photo, she wrote ‘Living my best life …… (the only tattoo that I’ve been hiding finally on display ) @chayakkineni my husband my world’.

Take a look:

The actress, in the post, she shared on Instagram also says that she had hidden it for a long time, but finally put it on display for everyone to see.

Talking about Samantha’s looks, the actress sported beautiful white attire paired with gorgeous gold earrings.

Her blue eyeliner defined her eyes beautifully and flawless makeup made her look even more stunning. Adding to it, she didn’t even apply lipstick. Her hair was designed in a beautiful hairdo.

She was recently in news for the Oh! Baby which is a remake of hit South Korean film, Miss Granny. The movie collected a total of Rs 8.92 crore in its opening weekend. The film also stars Rajendra Prasad, Naga Shaurya, Rao Ramesh, Urvashi, Teja and Pragati.

PNN/Agencies