New Delhi: Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar Thursday moved the Supreme Court against its order asking him to take a decision on the resignation of 10 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs during the course of the day.

The matter was mentioned before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi who said that the Speaker’s application be taken up for hearing along with the main matter Friday.

The bench, which also comprised Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose, told Singhvi that it has already passed the order in the morning and it was for the Speaker to decide his course of action.

The bench told Singhvi that Kumar’s application will be heard Friday.

Senior advocate Devdutt Kamath said in the application the Speaker has submitted that the rule permits him to decide the application seeking disqualification of the rebel MLAs.

Further, he said in the application it has been stated that the Speaker can also take a call first.

He said the order passed in the morning only indicated that the Speaker will take a decision forthwith in the course of the day on the resignation tendered by the 10 rebel MLAs.

