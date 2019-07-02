BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi, Odia Language, Literature and Cultural department, Odisha organised a special exhibition on Ratha Yatra in collaboration with Airport Authority of India at Biju Patnaik International Airport here Tuesday.

This expo is aimed at popularizing Lord Jagannath’s culture. It was inaugurated in the presence of Suresh Chandra Hota director, Biju Patnaik International Airport and Manoranjan Panigrahi commissioner-cum-secretary, Odia Language, Literature and Cultural department.

In her speech, Manaswini Sahu, secretary, Lalit Kala Akademi, said, “During Ratha Yatra, a lot of foreign tourists come to visit the state. This exhibition is to make them know more about Lord Jagannath. The exhibition showcases the paintings of 30 eminent artistes.”