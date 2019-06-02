Kendrapara: The Special Task Force (STF) of Kendrapara police have arrested four members of a dacoit gang and seized one 9MM pistol, five live cartridges, a sword and a bike from their possession.

The dacoits were arrested while hatching a plan to commit a dacoity in Khurda area on NH-16.

Police learnt from an intelligence input that nine persons were congregated on NH-16 and preparing to loot cash in transit, a team of STF personnel conducted raid and arrested four members of the dacoity gang.

Police identified the accused as Sana alias Dushasan Behera (a history-sheeter of Khurda area , Hemant Nayak, Jagan alias Nihar Ranjan Samantaray and Lipu alias Md. Basir).

However, five members of the gang managed to flee.

During the investigation the accused admitted to have been planning to loot Rs 10 lakh in transit by a Self Help Group (SHG) group in Khurda town.

The STF police registered a case under Section 399, 402 of IPC; 25 and 27 of Arms Act, 1959 and forwarded all the four to SDJM court Khurda Saturday.

Meanwhile, police are on hunt to nab the other five accused involve in this crime, said STF sources.

(UNI)