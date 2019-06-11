Bolangir: Physically challenged Odia sportsman Chakradhar Naik — resident of Khuntapali village under Sadar block of Bolangir district — has been selected to play in Indian Wheelchair Cricket Premier League scheduled to be held at New Delhi June 19.

Family members, neighbours and friends were cock-a-hoop after news of Chakradhar’s selection reached the village.

As the news spread, wishes started pouring in for Chakradhar for whom the journey from the village field to New Delhi has been a roller-coaster ride.

Naik got infected with Polio that rendered him physically challenged when he was just a toddler. Having both the limbs affected, his childhood days passed crawling on the ground.

As time went by, he started realising his challenges. The more he understood his condition, the stronger he became. He had long cherished a wish to do something in his life to ensure he doesn’t become a burden on anyone.

He had a penchant for playing cricket since his childhood days. During leisure time, he would head straight towards the village field.

“Initially, my friends did not allow me to play considering my physical challenges. Later they gave me a chance which I utilised to the best of my capacity,” says Chakradhar.

His fielding and running between the wickets left his friends dumbfounded. They not only encouraged him but also took him in as a permanent member into the village cricket team which proved to be a springboard to further hone his skill.

About two years ago, he came in contact with Shovan Kumar Agrawal of Maheswari Sangathan in Bolangir district who after knowing his talent asked him to practice wheelchair cricket.

Thereafter he started practicing wheelchair cricket. He felt encouraged as his family members and friends supported him wholeheartedly.

“The immense support I received from my friends is inexpressible. They would come onto the ground whenever I required them and bowl for me. They would never turn me down,” he adds.

“It was when I became sure of my talent, I applied for a place in national wheelchair cricket team through Maheswari Sangathan.

All India Cricket Association for Physically Challenged granted him permission to take part in the game after examining his physical condition.

Then the dreams came true for Chakradhar. He has been selected for Bihari Dabang team and is all set to play Wheelchair Cricket India IPL tournament to be held at New Delhi June 19.

‘I am on cloud 9 for being the first physically challenged person from my district to play national level IPL cricket. I owe my journey thus far to my family members, my friends, sports lover in Bolangir and Maheswari Sangathan. If there had not been their support, I could not have achieved my aim,” he said while adding, “My struggle will continue for getting a place in the national team and to form a wheelchair cricket team at state level.”

Chakradhar will leave for New Delhi for practice session of the game soon.

PNN